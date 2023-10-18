Nivin Pauly set for OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar series 'Pharma'

Mumbai: Popular Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly will make his OTT debut with the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series "Pharma", the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The show comes from PR Arun, the director of films "Finals" and "Rampunthanavaruthi". It is produced by Movie Mill.

"Really excited to be a part of Pharma and with the universe it creates. I think it's a story that must be told and shared," Pauly, known for movies such as "Kayamkulam Kochunni", "Bangalore Days" and "Premam", said in a statement.

PR Arun said, "Inspired by hundreds of true stories, 'Pharma' is a story close to my life and heart." "Pharma" also stars popular Hindi cinema actor Rajit Kapur in a pivotal role. He is making his return to Malayalam industry after a decade.

"Excited to join 'Pharma', marking 25 years since my role in 'Agnisakshi'. Eager to work with P R Arun and Kerala's talented team. Trusting the well-prepared producers and their thorough research," Kapur said.

The team of "Pharma" also include Abhinandan Ramanujam as cinematographer, Jakes Bejoy as the music director and Sreejith Sarang as the editor.