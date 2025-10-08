NKeanu Reeves is ready for 'Bill & Ted' with Alex WinterKeanu Reeves is ready for 'Bill & Ted' with Alex Winter

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (PTI) Actor Keanu Reeves says he is up to reunite with his "Bill & Ted" co-star Alex Winter for the fourth installment of the science fiction comedy franchise.

Reeves and Winter have recently reunited for Broadway's "Waiting for Godot". Directed by Jamien Lloyd, it will run till January 4, 2026. Reeves, who made his Broadway debut with the play, essays the role of Estragon, while Winter portrays Vladimir.

It revolves around the two characters waiting for a person named Godot.

Asked if they are ready to collaborate on another "Bill & Ted" film when the Broadway ends, Reeves replied "Yes and yes" to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Directed by Stephen Herek, the franchise started in 1989 with the first release titled "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure".

The second installment, "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey", released in 1991. It was directed by Peter Hewitt.

"Bill & Ted" 3, titled "Bill & Ted Face the Music" was helmed by Dean Parisot and released in 2020. PTI ATR ATR ATR