No deleted scenes in 'Oppenheimer': Cillian Murphy

Los Angeles: Actor Cillian Murphy has said fans will not get to see any deleted scenes from "Oppenheimer" because director Christopher Nolan follows the script closely.

Murphy, who played American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan-directed movie, said Nolan's films don't have extra footage.

"There's no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies that's why there are no DVD extras,” Murphy told Collider.

He said "Oppenheimer" is no exception.

"The script is the movie. He knows exactly what’s going to end up. He’s not fiddling around with it trying to change the story. That is the movie," the actor said.

In 2012, Nolan had also spoken about the lack of extra footage in his movies.

"I tend to try and weed things out on paper because it’s crazy expensive to shoot things that aren’t going to be in the film. It also takes up a lot of time and energy. Pretty much with all my films, there are very few deleted scenes, which always disappoints the DVD crowd," he had told MTV.

"Oppenheimer" has made USD 552.9 million worldwide since its release three weeks ago, according to US media reports.