No film can rise above its story: Writer-director Ranjani Raghavan at Mangaluru Lit Fest

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 10 (PTI) Actor, writer, and filmmaker Ranjani Raghavan on Saturday underlined the centrality of storytelling in cinema, asserting that no film can rise above its story, regardless of scale or technique.

Speaking at the Mangaluru Lit Fest, Raghavan said, "Cinema often gets trapped in superficial aesthetics. As long as there are values and honesty in storytelling, an emotional connection is possible." Growth, she added, happens only when one is willing to question oneself and put in sustained effort.

Raghavan, who primarily works in Kannada films, participated in a session titled 'Imagination, Storytelling and Camera', where she reflected on her journey and spoke candidly about the creative and commercial challenges of filmmaking.

Explaining the process, Raghavan said imagination comes at little cost, but writing demands discipline.

"A story must be written, rewritten, shared, and refined repeatedly. This stage requires time and mental effort. Once filming begins, costs rise, and business concerns come into play. Filmmakers must keep the audience in mind without compromising the core idea," she said.

Raghavan is also well known for her roles in the TV series 'Putta Gowri Maduve' and 'Kannadathi', and is the author of the book 'Kathe Dabbi'.

Looking back on her career, she said she had little initial interest in directing.

"As an actor, I did not question the director’s vision. Later, when I began writing and working as a screenwriter, the urge to direct grew naturally. Direction came to me through observation, editing, and understanding visual language," she said.

Raghavan emphasised that preparation is everything. "For any film, the story is non-negotiable. You cannot bypass it. What you can do is enrich it. I constantly ask myself whether the story is relevant today and whether it can be told in an engaging, entertaining way. Only when I find convincing answers do I move forward," she said.

Addressing contemporary cinema, she observed that characters and gender representation are evolving. "Women are no longer portrayed as divine; they are allowed flaws, independence, and mistakes—just like men. Masculinity and femininity coexist within individuals, and cinema must reflect this reality, honestly," she said.

She also acknowledged the growing influence of digital platforms, noting that storytelling today extends beyond cinema halls to reels and short-form content, where authenticity often resonates more strongly than spectacle.

Senior actor and writer Poornima Suresh, active in Kannada and Konkani theatre, television, and cinema, also spoke at the session, saying that imagination is the lifeblood of writing.

"Life experiences shape stories. When expressed honestly and artistically, they become universal," she said, adding that men and women experience life differently, and both perspectives deserve space in storytelling.

The eighth edition of the two-day Mangaluru Lit Fest, organised by the Bharat Foundation, began on January 10 at the TMA Pai International Convention Centre.