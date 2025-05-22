No guarantee a horror comedy will work at box office, says Tusshar Kapoor

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) A film should offer a novel experience to audiences, regardless of genre, says actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his horror comedy "Kapkapiii".

The genre of horror comedy has become increasingly popular in recent years, with films such as "Stree 2", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", and "Munjya" enjoying massive box office success in 2024.

Asked whether the genre guaranteed success at the ticket window, Kapoor said it depends on the story.

"Each film has its own destiny. If it's good, then it will work. There's no guarantee that a horror comedy film will work. The film should be good. It should have something new. The script and presentation should be good. We hope people like our film. But, without any biases, this is quite a 'paisa vasool' film," the actor told PTI in an interview here.

"Kapkapiii" follows the story of a group of friends who use an ouija board to connect with a ghost for fun. But they soon realise that their house has become haunted by a female spirit. It is directed by Sangeeth Sivan, best known for comedies such as "Kya Kool Hain Hum" films and "Apna Sapna Money Money".

Kapoor revealed the director, who died last year at the age of 65, had plans to turn "Kapkapiii" into a franchise.

"He had plans to make a sequel or prequel, either of the two, I don't know what it is. I hope they materialise in some way or the other, just to honour him and his legacy. But, let's see how this film goes, and we'll take it from there," he said.

"Kapkapiii" marks the second collaboration between Kapoor and Sivan after their 2005 adult comedy feature "Kyaa Kool Hai Hum".

The 48-year-old actor, also known for the "Golmaal" films, "Shootout at Lokhandwala", and "Shor in the City", said he and Sivan wanted to reteam on various occasions.

"Many a time, we discussed another 'Kya Kool…', or even something else. But he got busy with 'Apna Sapna Money Money', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', and many other films. Destiny never got us together. I don't think Sangeeth would cast somebody because of association.

"He was not someone who would come back (to me) just because I did 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' with him. He would find the right script, and if it would come to him, if the role was something that he would see me fit, then he would approach me. So, we had to wait, and when the right opportunity came (to) do this movie, I did it," Kapoor said.

The actor said he feels a deep sense of gratitude for being a part of Sivan's final film.

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to work together again. But, the body of work that we've done, hopefully with 'Kapkapiii' also coming out, I hope it lives on," he added.

"Kapkapiii" also features Shreyas Talpade, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Rathee.

For Idnani, it's a "bittersweet" moment that the film is releasing in Sivan's absence.

"It is bitter that he is not around us, but it also feels, we are all grateful because of his blessings that it is releasing, it is releasing at the right time. It is coming at a time where people really want to have a good time, they want to laugh. I feel it is all happening because of his blessings, so I think bittersweet is the right word to describe it," Idnani of "The Kerala Story" fame said.

Rathee, known for the web series "Broken and Beautiful", echoed similar sentiments.

"He (Sivan) was there for the final edit and dubbing of the film. There is so much of him and his creative genius in it. I'm grateful that it is getting the light of day. We get to celebrate him through this," she added.