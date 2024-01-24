No Ken without Barbie: Ryan Gosling speaks out on Oscars snub to Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Gosling says he is disappointed after "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and lead actor Margot Robbie were not nominated in two major categories at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Gosling, who played Ken opposite Robbie's Barbie in Gerwig's 2022 blockbuster based on the iconic Mattel doll, found a place in the final five of the best supporting actor category during the Academy Awards nominations, announced on Tuesday evening.

“I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” Gosling said in a statement to American media outlets.

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie’ movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," he added.

Gerwig was overlooked for a nomination for best director, but received a nod alongside her husband, Noah Baumbach, for best adapted screenplay.

Similarly, Robbie lost out on a Best Actress nomination but has been nominated as a producer for the film in the Best Picture category. The film has amassed a total of eight nominations, including twin nods in the best original song category.

Gosling said any recognition for "Barbie" is incomplete without Gerwig and Robbie's "talent, grit and genius".

"To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees," he added.

At the same time, the 43-year-old actor said he is happy for co-star America Ferrera, who has been nominated in the best supporting actress category. The movie is also nominated in Best Costume Design and Best Production Design categories.

"I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film,” he said.

Ferrera, who essayed the role of Gloria, an executive at Mattel in "Barbie", also criticised that Gerwig and Robbie were overlooked by the Academy.

"Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list," the actor said.

“What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable," she added.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. He has hosted the ceremony four times.