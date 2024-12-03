No laughing matter: Comedian Sunil Pal reported 'missing', contacts family hours later

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal remained untraceable for several hours on Tuesday after travelling outside Mumbai for a show and then contacted his family members and told them he was safe, police said.
Pal's whereabouts remained a mystery for several hours and his mobile phone was also switched off, making it difficult for police to trace him, an official said.
His worried wife approached the Santacruz police station on Tuesday evening seeking assistance to trace him as she feared her husband may have been kidnapped, he said.
Police immediately launched a search for the 49-year-old comedian-actor along with his relatives.
A twist in the "missing" tale came when Pal late in the evening himself contacted his family members and told them he was safe and will return home late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, the official said.
Since Pal has contacted his family, his wife did not file any formal police complaint, he said.
However, police will ask the comedian-actor about his whereabouts during the day when he returns home, the official added. PTI DC RSY