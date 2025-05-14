No pressure on star kids after first film, says Tusshar Kapoor

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Actor Tusshar Kapoor on Wednesday said it's natural for audiences to have high expectations from star children but they are on their own once their first film is released.

Kapoor, son of veteran star Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor, was speaking at the trailer launch of his new film "Kapkapii".

"There is no pressure from the audience. I feel they like a movie for what the movie is. They like an actor or an actress for the kind of work that they put in. Our hard work, talent, screen presence, all these things and they don't compare or judge enough. Before the first film there were expectations.

"But thereafter you're on your own and the work has to do the talking. It's also about how you conduct yourself, how you choose the right projects, where you take your career, your attitude towards your work," the actor told reporters here.

Also starring Shreyas Talpade, "Kapkapii" is a horror comedy, which is the last film by director Sangeet Sivan, who died in 2024.

Kapoor, who did his first comedy film "Kyaa Kool Hai Hum" in 2005 with Sivan, credited the filmmaker for teaching him everything he knows about the genre.

"My first comedy film was with him 'Kya Kool Hai Hum' and before that I didn't do any comedy films. Whatever I have learnt about comedy first I learnt from him. He gave me a role of a lifetime then and he's given me a role of a lifetime now," he said.

"Kapkapii" also features Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.

Produced by Bravo Entertainment's Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal, and presented by Zee Studios, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 23. PTI SSG RDS RB RB