No rift in Kerala Film Producers Association, says treasurer

Kochi, Feb 15 (PTI) Amid reports of a rift within the Kerala Film Producers' Association over the film strike starting June 1, producer Listin Stephen on Saturday dismissed the claims of discord within the organisation.

Addressing mediapersons, Listin Stephen, treasurer of KFPA said the association had decided that film stars should reduce their remuneration. "It was also agreed that actors earning more than Rs 5 lakh would receive their payments in phases," he said.

Stephen added that AMMA members responded that they could not commit to this decision without convening a general body meeting.

In addition to remuneration issues, the excessive tax burden on films was also discussed during the meeting.

Responding to senior producer Antony Perumbavoor’s criticism of the association’s vice president G Suresh Kumar for unilaterally announcing a strike from June 1, Stephen said, "If there is a film strike tomorrow Antony Perumbavoor will be at the forefront." "I had spoken to Antony Perumbavoor. Suresh Kumar did not take the decision alone to release the collection report of films in January,” he added.

Clarifying his stance on the strike, Stephen said he personally does not support it. However, he emphasised that in an organisation once a collective decision is made, it must be followed. "The strike has been announced for June, so there will be ample discussions before then," he said.

Such an announcement should be made publicly only after securing the support of the majority of members in the organisation, Perumbavoor had stated in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Stephen also pointed out that Perumbavoor had not attended the meeting and was unaware of the press conference that followed.

He said that the issue could have been resolved through direct discussions between Perumbavoor and Suresh Kumar, and there was no need to air it in a Facebook post.

Perumbavoor had said that a strike will not benefit the cinema industry in any way, as it involves an issue that directly and indirectly affects hundreds of people and thereby thousands of families. Several actors including Mohanlal shared his post. PTI ARM ARM ADB