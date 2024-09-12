No such pressure on women in today's time: Sonakshi Sinha on cooking after marriage

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday said women today don't feel pressured to cook after marriage as people these days know they juggle their professional commitments along with personal ones.

Sinha, who tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal in June, said she cooks whenever she wants to.

"In today's time, there is no such pressure on women (to cook) because everyone knows women have their work lives and their home lives as well.

"It is also a matter of interest. I'm truly blessed that I don't have that pressure (of cooking). Even if I want to go ahead and do it (cooking), it'll be because I want to do it," the "Heeramandi" star told reporters here.

Sinha was speaking at the promotional culinary event of a digital travel company. Iqbal also accompanied her.

At the event, Sinha cooked sattu ka parantha, whereas Iqbal prepared avocado sushi.

Sinha said it was the first time she tried her hand at cooking and that her mother Poonam Sinha would be happy with her attempt.

"This is the first time I've actually attempted to cook something and it is in front of so many people. I was under a lot of pressure, but I think I did quite well... I enjoyed myself. I would love to learn (cooking) a lot more in the future.

"The happiest person today would be my mom. She's a fantastic cook. She thought her daughter would become a good chef which never happened. She thought I might become a good chef when I get married. She's still waiting (for that to happen)" she said.

The 37-year-old said Indian food is her favourite cuisine.

"I usually like to connect my memories with food. When I was growing up, I used to travel a lot. For every holiday, we used to take off and visit my grandmother who lived in Patna.

"She used to feed us the best Bihari food like litti chokha, sattu ke paranthe'. Just the stuff which is made from lots of dadi's (grandmother) love. That is what I remember and I really crave for it a lot," Sinha said. The couple also revealed their favourite holiday destination: Goa for Sinha and Kerala for Iqbal.

Sinha said Kashmir is an Indian destination she wants to visit soon. PTI SSG RDS RDS