Nobel Prize-winning philosopher Bertrand Russell's biopic under development

London: A biopic on British philosopher and logician Bertrand Russell, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1950, has been greenlit.

As per the entertainment news outlet Variety, Danish-Chinese filmmaker and scholar Amanda Renai Curdt-Christiansen is writing the screenplay as part of her practice-based PhD research at the UK’s De Montfort University. The project is being backed by the UK’s Arts and Humanities Research Council and is being developed alongside the Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation.

“Our appetite for true, meaningful, and inspiring stories is growing globally, no doubt exacerbated by the current political climate... Russell’s message is important, and his story has the potential to resonate with audiences from London to Beijing," said Curdt-Christiansen as quoted by the outlet.

"Bertrand Russell revered people’s creative impulses. This project will act as a bridge between our extensive archives, our independent scholarship, and the creative industries," Tony Simpson, managing director of the Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation added.

Russell was committed to pacifism, opposed to imperialism, and humanitarian principles which are common in the political climate today. Born in 1872, the philosopher passed away in 1970 aged 97.

During his lifetime, he witnessed world wars, social upheaval and political transformation in different countries across continents.

Interestingly, Russell did a cameo in 1967 Hindi movie "Aman". Directed by Mohan Kumar, the film featured Rajendra Kumar in the role of a UK trained doctor who is inspired by Russell's views and sets out for Japan to work with the survivors of nuclear bombing.