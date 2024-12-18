Noise levels exceeded limits during Diljit's show, Chandigarh administration informs HC

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Noise levels exceeded the prescribed limits during singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert here on Saturday, the Chandigarh administration told the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday.

The submission was made by the administration before a division bench of the high court.

"Strict action" has been recommended against the violators, the court was further informed.

On December 13, the high court had allowed Dosanjh's event scheduled to take place the next evening, with a direction that the organisers comply with the noise pollution regulations.

While greenlighting the event on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal had directed that ambient air quality standards for noise be strictly maintained.

Recently, a PIL was filed by a Chandigarh resident, who had sought directions to the Union Territory administration on the management of public events at Sector 34 exhibition ground including those relating to noise pollution and crowd control.

As the administration was asked to file a status report, its Standing Counsel filed an affidavit before the high court in the matter.

It mentioned that acting on the high court directions, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, formed a committee and noise monitoring was conducted throughout the live concert.

"During the musical event of performer Diljit Dosanjh held on 14.10.2024, the noise levels were monitored at various locations and it was observed that the nose level exceeded the limits prescribed under The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, the 2000.

"Accordingly, action under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 has been proposed vide letter dated 16. 12.2024," the Chandigarh administration's affidavit said.

Last week, the high court had said it has no hesitation in allowing the event to take place subject to ambient air quality standards in respect of noise are maintained at a maximum limit of 75 dB(A) at the boundary of the public place where the event is to be held.

"In case the noise level increases beyond 75 db(A), then the official respondents are directed to take penal action against the organizers as prescribed by the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rules) 2000," the court had ordered while hearing the PIL.

Dosanjh's concert was held here on Saturday evening. The singer began the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour from Delhi in October. PTI SUN ZMN