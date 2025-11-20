Nora Fatehi performs on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Singer-actor Nora Fatehi has made her debut on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show", where she performed on her latest song, "What Do I Know (Just a Girl)", alongside Jamaican singer Shenseea.

The 33-year-old actor shared pictures on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, which featured her posing with Fallon and Shenseea. "TONIGHT: @norafatehi ft. @shenseea perform “What Do I Know? (Just A Girl)”! #FallonTonight," she wrote in the caption.

Fatehi wore a red full-sleeve crop top with a tie styled with gloves and cutout trousers for her performance. She completed the look with minimal makeup and kept her hair open. She also shared a video of her performance.

Diljit Dosanjh was the first Indian artist to perform at the show. He sang a medley of his songs "Born to Shine" and "G.O.A.T" in June 2024. In September this year, Karan Aujla performed at the show.

"What Do I Know" released on November 7.

The actor also appeared in Aditya Sarpotdar's "Thamma", headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has been produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which includes "Stree", "Munjya" and "Bhediya". PTI ATR ATR ATR