Nora Fatehi thanks PM Modi for 'extending helping hand' to earthquake-hit Morocco

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for offering help to earthquake-hit Morocco.

Fatehi, a Canadian artist of Moroccan descent who has appeared in various dance numbers in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, thanked the prime minister after he said India is ready to offer all possible assistance to the North African country in this difficult time.

"Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this big support! You were one of the first countries to raise awareness and extend a helping hand! "The Moroccan people are very thankful and grateful! Jai Hind," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside PM Modi's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitude shook Morocco late on Friday. The Interior Ministry of Morocco said late Saturday that 2,012 people were killed in the temblor. At least 2,059 people were injured, including 1,404 critically, it added.

On Saturday, PM Modi also began his opening remarks at the G20 summit by offering condolences to those affected by the tragedy in Morocco.

"In this difficult hour the entire world community is with Morocco and we are ready to offer them all possible assistance," he had said.

Many videos posted by Moroccans on social media show buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged. PTI SHD RDS RDS