Nora Fatehi wraps up shoot of 'Crakk' with Vidyut Jammwal

Mumbai: Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi on Monday said she has completed shooting for the upcoming action film "Crakk".

Headlined by Vidyut Jammwal, the movie follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

"Crakk" is directed by Aditya Datt of "Aashiq Banaya Aapne" and "Table No. 21" fame. It will be released on February 23.

Fatehi shared the update in an Instagram post.

"And it's a wrap for 'Crakk'. I had such an amazing experience on set with the entire team! Thank you @Aditya_datt, @mevidyutjammwal and entire team for having me on board as your lead. I learnt so much on set and I can't wait for the world to watch this crazy film in cinemas February 23, 2024," she wrote.

Fatehi has previously featured in films such as "Batla House", "Street Dancer 3D", and "Bhuj: The Pride of India".

"Crakk" also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Jammwal's banner Action Hero Films. PTI KKP RDS RDS