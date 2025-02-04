North vs South cinema debate great for clickbait, but there's no reality to it: Huma Qureshi

New Delhi: Dismissing the ongoing North versus South cinema debate, actor Huma Qureshi says rather than engaging in these "petty" divisions, the Indian film industry should unite to create its versions of hit global franchises like "Avatar", "Squid Game" and "Money Heist".

According to Qureshi, there is one film industry in India and anyone who has an understanding of creativity or market economics would recognise that it's advantageous for every artist across the country.

"It is such a silly debate; we are one country. A 'Drishyam' is loved across the entire country. We need to find storytellers from all over the nation.

Today with the way the world is growing, our focus should be on what local, specific Indian stories we want to take globally. Like, where is the 'Squid Game' from India? Where is our 'Money Heist'? Why can't we make our version of 'Avatar'? "These are the questions that should be asked.

The whole industry should come together to answer them, as opposed to being engaged in these petty, divided conversations about which industry is taking over.

I feel it's a rubbish debate — great for clickbait, but there’s no reality to it," the "Maharani" star told a news agency on the sidelines of the recently concluded Kerala Literature Festival (KLF).

Having worked in South Indian films herself, including two Tamil movies — Rajinikanth's "Kaala" (2018) and Ajith's "Valimai" (2022) — as well as the Malayalam romantic drama "White" (2016) with Mammootty, Qureshi said cross-pollination of artists from the north and south is not a new phenomenon.

"I have been fortunate enough to have worked in the South and I hope to get more opportunities because you get to learn so much," she added.

The 38-year-old, who made her debut as an author last year with the fantasy fiction novel "Zeba: An Accidental Superhero", said that writing a book was a "bit brave" on her part.

She was "nervous" before publishing her first book.

"As an actor you get misquoted in so many interviews or people are always ready, for clickbait purposes, to create controversies out of nothing.

"And here I am willing, with no gun to my head, trying to put out my thoughts in a book format, which could go south. So, I had the usual author anxiety issues during the publication of the book," she said.

Set in a make-believe kingdom Khudir, the novel is the story of Zeba, an accidental superhero, who has the responsibility to save the world she loves from the clutches of The Great Khan, a cruel tyrant with the most evil intentions.

Having grown up with a passion for reading, Qureshi said her preferences have evolved—from the works of Enid Blyton, such as "Famous Five" and "Malory Towers", to Arthur Conan Doyle's "Sherlock Holmes" and, now too popular autobiographies and self-help books.

So, what made her choose fantasy fiction for her debut? "It allows you to imagine a better world than the one you are living in," she said.

Qureshi has started shooting for the fourth season of "Maharani". She will also be seen in "Delhi Crime" season three and "Jolly LLB 3".