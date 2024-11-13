Not associated with 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show': Salman Khan's representative on legal notice

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Salman Khan's team on Wednesday said the star's production house had received a legal notice over purported comments on Rabindranath Tagore made on Netflix's "The Great Indian Kapil Show" but they have nothing to do with it.

Advertisment

The legal notice sent by Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation alleged that disparaging remarks were made against the Nobel laureate which risk offending religious and cultural sentiments.

Khan’s representative said the superstar's production banner had received the legal notice, which is incorrect as they are not associated with "The Great Indian Kapil Show".

"The statement from Salman Khan's team clarifies that the production house is no longer associated with any operations of the show aired on Netflix and is not affected by the legal notice in any way," the representative said.

Advertisment

The television arm of the superstar's banner Salman Khan Television had co-produced the second and third season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which aired on Sony Entertainment Television channel.

Netflix had earlier responded to the legal notice, saying that the comedy programme is purely intended for entertainment purposes and features parodies and sketches without targeting any individual or community. PTI RDS BK BK BK