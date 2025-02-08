Not easy for TV actors to get into films, need to still prove themselves: Rashmi Desai

Mumbai: Popular TV star Rashmi Desai says small-screen actors still find it tough to make it to the film industry as they have to convince filmmakers to see them in different roles, which can be a challenge.

Desai, known for starring in popular daily soaps such as “Uttaran” and “Dil Se Dil Tak” as well as reality show "Bigg Boss", said things have improved for better but not much.

“Earlier it was very difficult and even now it's not very easy to get into films. I'll be very honest because it is difficult to convince the other person (producer) as there are too many things that are involved at the end in the making of a film.

"The best way is to audition, but sometimes that also becomes a very lengthy process. After working for so many years, you need to prove yourself, prove that you are best,” Desai told PTI.

“In TV, you have your commitment every day with your audience, when you're doing a reality show. As an actor, you want to go and convince people that I really want to try something new but it becomes a lengthy process," she added.

Despite the struggles, Desai said she is grateful for good projects she has been a part of, including the feature film "Hisaab Barabar", in which she shares screen space with R Madhavan.

“Hisaab Barabar” is a satirical drama film, which was released on streaming service ZEE5 recently.

It revolves around Radhe Mohan Sharma (Madhavan), a railway ticket checker who uncovers a small discrepancy in his bank account. It soon leads to a dangerous journey filled with fraud, deceit and corruption.

Desai, who earlier had a cameo appearance in “Dabangg 2”, and also acted in Gujarati films like “Supertar” and “Mom Tane Nai Samjay”, essays the role of Madhavan's neighbour in the movie.

“My character is different, she is a practical person... In this film, I’ve grey mindset, and they’ve shown it in a beautiful and comic way. I have really wanted to do a comedy for a long time, and I’m glad I got to play this role,” she said.

Also starring Kirti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh, "Hisaab Barabar" is directed by Ashwni Dhir.

The film, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp.