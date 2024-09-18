Not involved in new Malayalam film collective, says director Pellissery

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) In a setback to a group of film personalities seeking to establish a new film organisation amid a scandal-rocked movie industry in Kerala, director Lijo Jose Pellissery clarified on Wednesday that he is not currently part of the collective initiated by director Aashiq Abu.

The clarification came a day after media reports stated that Pellissery was involved in the new film body which aims to revitalise the sector and promote a fair and just workplace, according to its initiators.

"I am not currently part of the film collective being publicised in the media," Pellissery wrote on his Facebook page.

He explained that his friend and director, Abu, had shared the idea of such a collective with him.

"I agree with the concept of an independent alliance of creative filmmakers and welcome such an initiative. However, if I were to join such a collective, I would make an official announcement. Until then, any information circulating in my name is without my knowledge or consent," the 'Amen' director said.

A vision note for the proposed Progressive Filmmakers' Association, circulated among industry members, has been signed by several notable filmmakers, including Anjali Menon, Pellissery, Rajeev Ravi, and Aashiq Abu, as well as actress Rima Kallingal and producer Bineesh Chandra.

According to the vision note, the Malayalam film industry, despite its significant contribution to the state's economy and cultural landscape, remains tethered to outdated systems and practices.

"As filmmakers-producers, directors, technicians-we are the foundation upon which this industry stands: creating jobs, driving innovation, and fostering creativity. Yet, we often find ourselves navigating an unsystematic, fragmented environment, far removed from the progressive standards of modern industries," it had said.

The vision note urged film personalities to unite under the Progressive Filmmakers' Association, and assured that the collective would serve as the backbone of a new era for Malayalam cinema.

The development of the formation of the new film association came weeks after differences of opinion had cropped up in the existing outfits like the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) over the stands it's leadership had taken with regard to the revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report which sheds light into the harassments and exploitations in the Malayalam cinema.

The Malayalam cinema industry has been facing intense scrutiny following allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation since the report came to light.

Director Aashiq Abu stepped down from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) due to internal differences, while the executive panel of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), led by Mohanlal, resigned amidst mounting criticism.

The Kerala government constituted the Justice K Hema Committee to investigate instances of harassment and exploitation within the industry, following the 2017 actress assault case.

The committee's report revealed shocking instances of sexual harassment and exploitation against women in the industry. PTI TGB TGB KH