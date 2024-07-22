Noted Assamese music composer Ramen Baruah missing

Guwahati, Jul 22 (PTI) Noted Assamese music composer Ramen Baruah went missing on Monday, his family said.

Barua, 84, left his home in the Latasil area in Guwahati in the morning for a nearby temple and did not return till late evening, following which his family informed the police.

Police said they were searching for him.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Baruah.

"His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers. I have asked Commissioner of Police Diganta Bora to mobilize all resources and take swift action to locate him," Sarma said. A radio artiste of fame, Barua has composed music for several Assamese films, including Dr Bezbarua, Baruar Sanger, Mukuta, Lalita, Kokadeuta and Nati Aru Hati.