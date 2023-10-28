Noted Odia music director Swarup Nayak no more

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) Popular Odia music director and lyricist Swarup Nayak died on Friday at his residence in Cuttack after a prolonged illness, family members said.

Nayak, 76, was suffering from throat cancer for the last few months, they said.

He had composed music for 41 Odia films including ‘Hira Nila’, ‘Bagula Baguli’, ‘Lal Paan Bibi’, ‘Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta’ and ‘Ki Heba Sua Posile’, and worked as a lyrist in 30 of those.

In a condolence message on X, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “Saddened to know about the demise of eminent music composer and lyrist Swarup Nayak. His lyrics and work will continue occupying a special place in the hearts of the listeners. Nayak will be remembered for his valuable contribution to Odia film industry. May his soul rest in peace.” Patnaik also announced that he will be cremated on Saturday with full state honours. PTI AAM RBT