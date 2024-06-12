Noted producer Karan Johar moves high court against 'Karan Aur Johar'

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar has approached the Bombay High Court against the makers of upcoming Hindi movie "Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar", saying they have unlawfully used his name in the title.

Johar, in his plea, sought a permanent injunction and restraining order against the movie's producers IndiaPride Advisory and Sanjay Singh and writer-director Bablu Singh from using his name in the title of the movie.

The suit was mentioned before a single bench of Justice R I Chagla on Wednesday. The court said it would hear the plea on Thursday.

The movie is slated for release on June 14 (Friday).

The 52-year-old Bollywood personality insisted he had no relation with the film or its makers and maintained the latter were unlawfully using his name in the movie's title.

Johar, in the suit, said the movie's title made a direct reference to his name, thus violating his personality rights and right to privacy.

He further noted that by using his brand name unauthorizedly, the film's makers were utilising his goodwill and reputation without permission.

Johar underscored that unauthorised use of his name was causing irreparable loss and damage to his reputation. PTI SP RSY