Nothing beats London in terms of crowd energy: Badshah

London, Mar 7 (PTI) Singer-songwriter Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known by his stage name Badshah, is preparing for his biggest solo UK tour later this month and has promised fans an "explosive" show, packed with several surprise elements.

During a recent pre-tour interaction in London, the 40-year-old rapper behind Bollywood chart-toppers like "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" and "Genda Phool" said he had mixed feelings of excitement and anxiety about headlining London’s massive O2 Arena. The singer is set to perform at The O2 Arena in London on March 22.

“Nothing beats London in terms of crowd energy, I have to be honest,” Badshah told reporters.

“I am not just saying that because I am here and getting ready for this massive show on March 22. A lot of people think Londoners and Brits might be snobbish, but they probably don’t know how to entertain. “In my experience, they really want to dance, they really want to enjoy. You just have to push them a little. Nothing beats London,” he said.

The musician revealed that his dream goal is to perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium in the UK capital someday, likely to be the next London venue.

“I went to the O2 Arena, wasn't allowed in, but the scale just hits you. My only aim is to get everything I can to entertain the beautiful people of London," he said.

“It is always the people who come to the show that make the show what it is. London has that special energy that has proved electrifying every time – right from my first show at Hammersmith Apollo (2017) to the O2, it’s been an emotional journey,” he said. The show later this month follows Badshah's surprise appearance on the stage during Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, when he performed "Naina". He had expressed his hope at the time of returning to headline the Arena soon. Organisers Rock On Music have dubbed his upcoming show a “landmark moment” for Indian hip-hop on the global stage, signalling the genre’s fast-growing international footprint and command of the world’s biggest stages.

"Headlining the O2 is more than a milestone, it's a dream I've carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we're about to make history together, louder, prouder and bigger than ever," added Badshah.