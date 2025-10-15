Now I'm even more fired up: Ravi Kishan after Filmfare win for 'Laapataa Ladies'

Gorakhpur, Oct 15 (PTI) Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday said his Filmfare Award win for Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" has filled him with “fresh energy” and a renewed drive to keep doing good work.

“Now I’m even more fired up… like a rocket!” the 55-year-old actor said as he returned to his hometown Gorakhpur after he bagged the best supporting actor trophy for the Kiran Rao-directed movie in Ahmedabad last week.

Carrying the iconic black trophy in his hands, Kishan headed straight to the Gorakhnath Temple, where he bowed before the idol of Guru Gorakhnath and placed the award at his feet as a mark of gratitude.

“I dedicate this award to my wife, my children, my director Kiran Rao and producer Aamir Khan,” the actor-turned-politician said, adding that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally called to congratulate him.

Kishan, the superstar of Bhojpuri cinema who also made a mark in Hindi cinema with notable performances in movies such as "Welcome to Sajjanpur", "Raavan" and "Mukkabaaz, also reflected on his journey in the industry.

“I never let the artist inside me die. Coming from a small clay house, I once doubted if I could ever win such a big award but hard work pays off. 'Laapataa Ladies' reaching the Oscars was proof of that," he said.

“When I chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev’ on stage — in front of Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchan family, and the entire film industry — the entire stadium roared. Ahmedabad gave me immense love," he added.

He also had a message for the youth.

“Never lose hope and keep stepping forward. After a long journey, at the age of 55, I finally got the black lady," he said. PTI CORR ABN RB