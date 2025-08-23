Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Uff Yeh Siyappa' to release on September 5

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to star in the upcoming comedy film "Uff Yeh Siyappa", which is slated to hit the big screen on September 5.

The film is helmed by G Ashok, known for projects such as "Pilla Zamindar", "Bhaagamathie and "Sukumarudu". It is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Bharuccha shared the news by uploading a poster of the film on her Instagram handle on Friday. The text over the poster read, "Pyaar mein bholi... gusse mein bandook ki goli." "Meet our silent heroes. #SiyapaaSquad #UfffYehSiyapaa In Cinemas from 5th Sept," she wrote in the caption.

Besides Bharuccha, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Sohum Shah, Omkar Kapoor and Sharib Hashmi.

The details of the plot of the film are kept under wraps.

Fatehi also shared a post on her social media and added an Instagram story recalling the film's shoot. The actor said she shot for the film just after the COVID-19 pandemic and didn't expect it to get a theatrical release.

"I woke up to the announcement of "Uff", the film on which I worked almost towards the end of the pandemic. It's been a while, and it's an interesting film." The "Madgaon Express" actor added during the filming, there were no dialogues, and she is excited for the outcome of the film. "I am actually excited to know how it has come out because we shot it with no dialogue." The music for the film has been composed by an Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman. PTI ATR ATR ATR