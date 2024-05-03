Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Akelli' starts streaming on JioCinema

Mumbai: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's survival drama movie "Akelli" is now available for streaming on JioCinema.

Described as a story of "resilience, courage, and the indomitable human spirit", the movie is directed by first-time filmmaker Pranay Meshram and was released in theatres worldwide in August 2023.

In the movie, Bharuccha plays the role of Jyoti, who finds herself struggling for survival after ISIS militants invade the city where she had hoped to start a new chapter.

The 38-year-old actor, also known for movies such as "Love Sex Aur Dhokha", "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", said she is absolutely thrilled about the streaming premiere of "Akelli".

"This film has been a profound journey for me, portraying Jyoti’s incredible resilience and spirit. It's a story that needed to be told, reflecting the harsh realities many face in conflict zones. Seeing it resonate with audiences and receiving so much love is truly heartwarming.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to bring such a powerful narrative to life, and I hope with this digital premiere it continues to touch hearts and inspire courage," Bharuccha said in a statement.

"Akelli" also features Nishant Dahiya, Rajesh Jais, Amir Boutrous and Tsahi Halevi in pivotal roles.