‘Odh’ wins best film award at IFFI's 75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow

Panaji: "Odh", a short film about the receding beachlines of Goa, has bagged the best film award in the third edition of the '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' (CMOT) initiative, held at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

The ’75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’, which was started by the IFFI in 2021 to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence, aims to encourage and nurture young creative talents from various trades of filmmaking.

The segment was powered by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with ShortsTV. During the 53-hour Challenge, 75 contestants were divided into five teams to produce short films.

"The CMOT is the best platform for young creative minds across India who are driven into making films with good content," said Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Managing Director.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, one of the jury members for 75 CMOT, said creating a short film in 48 hours on the theme ‘The Mission Life’ juxtaposing all the emotions such as "self-retrospection, hope and protest", is incredible.

He congratulated the participants and said all the films were relevant and thought-provoking, delving into the important topic of protecting and preserving the environment.

"All of you are winners already," the filmmaker told the participants.

As part of the CMOT initiative, the participants also attended workshops and masterclass sessions curated by the masters of world cinema.