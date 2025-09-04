Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar critically ill, admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (PTI) Renowned Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar (54) is critically ill and on ventilator support at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

According to hospital sources, Majumdar, who has multiple comorbid conditions including hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease, was admitted to AIIMS emergency ward at 10 am in a comatose state.

He was later shifted to the medical ICU at noon for advanced medical care.

"Currently, he is critically ill in a comatose condition having pneumonia. His vitals (BP and Pulse) are stable," said Dr. Srikant Behera, assistant professor general medicine, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said, "I have learned that the distinguished music director and singer from Odisha, Abhijit Majumdar, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS due to illness. I pray to Lord Jagannath for his good health and speedy recovery".

Majumdar fell ill while performing at music programmes during Ganesh Puja celebrations on August 27.

He was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Cuttack on August 31 after tests showed a significant fall in the sodium levels, said Orissa Cine Artistes Association general secretary Sritam Das.

Majumdar has composed more than 700 songs for music albums. His popular numbers include music for 'Love Story', 'Sister Sridevi', 'Golmaal Love', 'Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan' 'and Sriman Surdas'. PTI AAM AAM MNB