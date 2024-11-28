Odisha govt declares 'The Sabarmati Report' tax free in state

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday announced that Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, will be tax-free in the state.

Odisha Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced this in the Assembly here.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a post on X said, "People's government in the state has decided to make the film 'Sabarmati Report' based on a true incident tax-free in Odisha. The film shows how 'Karsevak' were burnt alive in the Godhra fire to fulfil their own interests and create unrest. This film will bring to the people such a hair-raising, heart-wrenching truth of the past and make the general public more aware".

Odisha became the seventh BJP-ruled state, after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, to exempt entertainment tax on 'The Sabarmati Report'.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, the film also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor expressed her gratitude to the CM of Odisha and state government for making the film tax free.

"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Ji and Government of Odisha for making #TheSabarmatiReport tax-free in the state. This support will help bring the truth of a significant chapter in our history to more people," she said in a post on X. PTI AAM AAM RG