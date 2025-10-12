Odisha native stabbed to death in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old migrant worker was stabbed to death following a clash between co-workers in Kunnamkulam here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ghanshyam Naik, a native of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Police have arrested Dharambir Singh, also from Jharsuguda, in connection with the incident.

According to police, both Naik and Singh were employed at a tiles and sanitaryware shop in Kunnamkulam.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Saturday when a group of workers were playing cards in their room behind the shop.

A quarrel broke out between the two during the game, and in a fit of rage, Singh allegedly stabbed Naik in the chest and abdomen, FIR said.

Though Naik was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Kunnamkulam police have registered a case of murder and begun an investigation.

The accused will be produced before the court, police said, adding that the body will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.