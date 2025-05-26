'OG' starring Pawan Kalyan to release in theatres on September 25

New Delhi: Pawan Kalyan-starrer "OG" will hit the big screen on September 25.

The upcoming film is directed by Sujeeth, whose credits include "Saaho", "Run Raja Run" and "KA".

It is produced by D V V Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under their production banner DVV Entertainment.

The production banner DVV Entertainment shared the news on its official X handle on Sunday. "25. SEPT. 25. Raaskondraa……#OG #TheyCallHimOG," read the caption.

"OG" also stars Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi, who is making his Telugu debut with the project. It has music by Thaman S.

The film was previously scheduled to release on September 27.