Olivia Holt returns for 'Cruel Summer' season 3

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (PTI) The new season of the popular teen show "Cruel Summer" is now under development at Hulu and Freeform and will feature Hollywood actor Olivia Holt.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Holt will also serve as an executive producer for the third season.

The "Cloak and Dagger" star will be reprising the role of Kate Wallis from season one of the series.

Cori Uchida and Adam Lash have boarded as showrunners and executive producers. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple will once again executively produce through Iron Ocean. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

Set in 1990s, the first season followed the story of two girls: Kate and Jeanette. After popular girl Kate disappears one summer, Jeanette replaces her as the popular girl in school. But after Kate returns, trouble arises for Jeanette who becomes blamed for her disappearence.

Along with Holt, the cast of Season 1 included Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano.

Season two starred Sadie Stanley, Griffin Gluck, Eloise Payet, Lisa Yamada, Sean Blakemore, and KaDee Strickland.

“Cruel Summer” was originally created by Bert V Royal who departed the show in the second season due to creative differences.

The anthology follows different stories through each season with an entirely new cast and crew. The second season of the show was not well received with a cancellation from Freeform in 2023.