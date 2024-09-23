Olivia Munn, John Mulaney become parents to second child

Los Angeles: Actor couple Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The duo, who are already parents to two-year-old son Malcolm, welcomed Méi on September 14 through a surrogate, Munn shared the news in her Instagram post on Sunday evening.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," she wrote alongside a picture of her holding the baby with Mulaney by her side.

She also shared a family photo with Malcolm.

In the post, Munn also spoke about her journey of opting for a gestational surrogate, as she couldn't carry the child on her own after her luminal B breast cancer diagnosis in April 2023.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true," she wrote.

The actor concluded the post by sharing the meaning of Méi's name, which stands for 'plum' in Chinese.

"I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese." Munn and Mulaney, who were dating since 2021, tied the knot in July.