Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' raises Rs 10.26 crore on opening day

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's "OMG 2" has collected Rs 10.26 crore net at the domestic box office on the first day of its release, the makers said Saturday.

Advertisment

Written and directed by Amit Rai, "OMG 2" features Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Kumar in the role of a messenger of God. Yami Gautam also plays a pivotal role.

"Vishwas rakhne ke liye dhanyawad (Thank you for having faith in us) Rs 10.26 crore Day 1 collection," the makers said in a press note.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, "OMG 2" is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. It touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.

The film is billed as a spiritual sequel of "OMG - Oh My God!", starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.