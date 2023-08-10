'OMG 2' revolves around issues of teenagers: Pankaj Tripathi

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Actor Pankaj Tripathi says "OMG 2" is an entertaining film with an important social message and revolves around issues faced by teenagers.

The film was given an 'A' certificate by the censor board after a few modifications. Tripathi plays a Shiva devotee, whereas Akshay Kumar features in the role of a messenger of God. Yami Gautam also stars in the movie.

"The film is entertaining and towards the end it gives you a social message, it is an important message. It revolves around the issues of teenagers and towards the end it talks about sex education," Tripathi told PTI.

Crediting writer-director Amit Rai and creative producer Chandraprakash Dwivedi for their thorough research, the actor said the film has been made with a lot of hard work and honesty.

"We know the society will not become progressive or change because of cinema. But at the same time, the film keeps values and belief systems intact in a logical way," he added.

Gautam, who plays a lawyer in "OMG 2", said the film touches upon the topic of education and those formative years spent in schools. She said the film has been made with good intentions.

"This topic (sex education) is important because it is related to children, and it is connected to education and to their future, so it is important that the film reaches the audience,” she added.

"I can’t talk much about the film, but all I can hope is that when you all see the film, you will not feel uncomfortable, there’s nothing like this," she said citing the example of her debut "Vicky Donor", which revolved around the topic of sperm donation.

Tripathi said they both come from small towns and are mindful about respecting people's sentiments.

"I'm from North Bihar and Yami is from Himachal Pradesh. We come from a strong, cultural, social and spiritual background. Because of our backdrop, whether it is a social drama or thriller film, we are mindful about what impact it (film) will have on the audience. As actors, we are always aware, as we have seen both urban and rural life closely." “OMG 2” will be released in theatres on Friday. PTI KKP RDS BK BK