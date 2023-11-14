On 5th wedding anniversary with Deepika, Ranveer shares how 'Ram-Leela' changed their lives forever

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Actor Ranveer Singh celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with wife and "Ram-Leela" co-star Deepika Padukone on Tuesday, a day before the Hindi film clocks 10 years of its release.

Ranveer and Deepika started dating soon after featuring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama "Ram-Leela", their first film together, which released on November 15, 2013.

The actors tied the knot in twin wedding ceremonies on November 14 and 15 in 2018 in Lake Como, Italy.

In an Instagram post, Ranveer recalled the significance of "Ram-Leela" in their personal and professional life.

"Ten years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever... in more ways than one!" the actor captioned a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Deepika, 37, and Ranveer, 38, never confirmed their relationship until they announced their wedding on social media, weeks before the nuptials were performed. The couple have also co-starred in Bhansali's "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat", and Kabir Khan's "83". They will next be seen in "Singham Again", directed by Rohit Shetty.