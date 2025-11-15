One more reason to be the best version of me: Cardi B welcomes child with Stefon Diggs

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (PTI) American rapper Cardi B has embraced parenthood for the fourth time as she welcomed a child with her partner and NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The singer shared a video on her Instagram handle on Friday. it featured her in an all black ensemble with track "Hello" from her latest album "Am I the Drama?" playing in the background.

In the caption the 33-year-old singer confirmed the birth of her fourth child.

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it!" she wrote in the caption.

"I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve," her caption added.

She said the "new chapter" will also be her focusing on herself and getting better adding she loves the woman she has become.

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever," her post added.

The rapper also shares three daughters with her former spouse Offset, named Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave. In support of "Am I the Drama?", she will conduct the Little Miss Drama Tour, consisting of 34 arena shows across the US and Canada, from February to April 2026. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR