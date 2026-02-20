One of my most challenging roles: Siddhant Chaturvedi on playing V Shantaram

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says stepping into the shoes of the legendary filmmaker V Shantaram in the upcoming biopic is going to be a “huge responsibility”.

Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, "V Shantaram" will trace the filmmaker's remarkable journey from the silent era to the advent of sound and eventually, colour.

With his films such as "Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani", "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje", "Do Aankhen Barah Haath", "Navrang", "Duniya Na Mane" and "Pinjara", the Kolhapur-born filmmaker came to be known as one of the most influential directors in Indian cinema.

Chaturvedi said he feels “fortunate” to have got the opportunity to be playing the role of Shantaram.

“It’s a huge responsibility. We'll be starting the shoot very soon. I'm still in the process of getting to know him, and the more I know him, the more I feel I need to know more. It is going to be one of my most challenging (roles),” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Chaturvedi said that the film will explore the “golden age” of the film industry, tracing Shantaram’s rise from a boy in Kolhapur to a global cinematic icon whose works, such as “Do Ankhen Barah Haath”, earned international accolades like the Golden Globe.

“Learning and unlearning happens in every film. But in this one, it was more to do with learning of the origin of our industry, the golden age of our industry, the hustles and the aspirations,” he said.

The biopic, Chaturvedi said, will offer an unapologetic look at the life of Shantaram, steering clear of the typical "sanitised" treatment often seen in biographical dramas.

“Sometimes what happens, biopics can get a little more vanilla, you just want to show a lot of (good things). But the script when I heard it, it's so bang on. Every beat, emotion, the journey you feel like, when I read the script, I could relate to it. Like, this is a passion which I had and I need to remind myself about it and grow, just like this man.

"It's a tight, magical, roller coaster ride, through that era, into cinema, and the drama, the ups and downs that man has (gone through). We are not whitewashing anything, nothing, unapologetically, front footed…that's the man he was.” Chaturvedi is currently promoting his romantic drama “Do Deewane Seher Mein” with co-star Mrunal Thakur. The film released in theatres Friday.

Thakur said she would love to help Chaturvedi master the beats of Marathi language for his role in V Shantaram biopic.

“I was in Hyderabad, and I video called because I was so happy when the announcement came. I'm a Maharashtrian, and every Saturday-Sunday, we would watch V Shantaram's movie. Films like ‘Pinjara’ and the song from it, ‘Disla Ga Bai Disla’,” Thakur said.

“I’m happy that the biopic is being made. Today’s generation would get to know and celebrate V Shantaram. He didn't wear a cape, but he was like a superhero,” she said.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to feature opposite Chaturvedi in the biographical drama. The actress will essay the role of Jayashree, an actor known for her work in “Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani”, “Shakuntala”, “Chandra Rao More” and “Dahej”.

Jayashree was also V Shantaram's second wife and an influential figure in his cinematic journey. The filmmaker married thrice. His first wife was Vimalabai and his third marriage was with actor Sandhya, the star of many of his film "Navrang".

“V Shantaram” is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions and produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde. PTI KKP BK BK