One of 'Pather Panchali's pivotal characters Uma Dasgupta dies at 84

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Uma Dasgupta, who immortalised the role of 'Durga' in Satyajit Ray's iconic film 'Pather Panchali' died at a private hospital here on Monday, family sources said.

Advertisment

The 84-year-old actor, who had been suffering from cancer for a long time, is survived by her daughter, they said.

Having been cast in the role of Durga in Pather Panchali, adapted from the eponymous novel of writer Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay, at the age of 14, Dasgupta won the hearts of audiences worldwide for the portrayal of the character immortalising certain scenes like drenched in rains and picking up mangoes at an orchard after a nor'wester with her little brother Apu.

Dasgupta was noticed by Ray during her stage performance as a child artist in a school function and the director got in touch with her school and family.

Advertisment

Despite the worldwide acclaim and applause for her role in 'Pather Panchali', she retreated into her private space and was never seen in any other film later on..

She was a teacher by profession. PTI SUS RG