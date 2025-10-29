'One Piece' season two to premiere on March 10

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (PTI) Streaming platform Netflix has announced that the second season of "One Piece", a live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese Manga series, will premiere on March 10, 2026.

Created by Manga artist Eiichiro Oda, the show's story revolves around the adventures of its central protagonist, Monkey D Luffy, and his friends on an epic voyage for a treasure called 'One Piece'.

Season two of "One Piece", titled "One Piece: Into the Grand Line", is set to follow the fearless friends navigating epic new territories as they sail through the legendary stretch of sea.

Co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Joe Tracz said everything gets bigger in season two.

"We are going to see giants and dinosaurs. We end up in the belly of a whale. Basically, our mantra for Season two is, ‘scale it all up'," he added.

"At the end of the first season, our characters made this pledge around a barrel to achieve their dreams, and in Season two, we put those dreams to the test. Every island we visit in the Grand Line is going to challenge one of the Straw Hats in a unique way, and they’re going to learn that, to fulfill their dreams, they have to rely on each other," Tracz added.

The live-action stars Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skyla.