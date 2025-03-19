'One To One: John & Yoko' to have its Asia premiere at Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Documentary “One To One: John & Yoko” will serve as the closing film for the second edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival, the festival organisers have announced.

The festival, organised by BookMyShow, is scheduled to be held from March 21 to 23 in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“One To One: John & Yoko”, which will be released globally in theatres in April, is an intimate, revelatory documentary that explores the creative partnership and love story behind the curtains of the most influential couple and iconic artists, John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

It is directed by acclaimed filmmakers Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards.

MacDonald said they are thrilled about the premiere of their film.

“Bringing 'One To One: John & Yoko' to Red Lorry Film Festival as the closing film is incredibly meaningful. This documentary represents years of meticulous restoration and historical research, allowing audiences to experience this pivotal moment in music history with unprecedented clarity,” the director said in a statement.

Rice-Edwards said, "Closing Red Lorry Film Festival with 'One To One: John & Yoko’ is a great honour. Focusing down on a particular time and place, we hope the film reveals a larger truth capturing something rare - the raw creative energy between two revolutionary artists at a crucial point in their lives and careers.” Ashish Saksena, Festival Director, Red Lorry Film Festival, and COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said he is thrilled to have “One To One: John & Yoko” as the closing film at this year's edition.

"This documentary represents everything our festival stands for – bold artistic vision, cultural significance, and stories that transcend boundaries. The film's exploration of John and Yoko's creative partnership resonates deeply with our mission to celebrate cinema that challenges and inspires and there could not have been a more fitting closure to the festival than this piece of art,” Saksena said.

The 2025 edition of the festival features a lineup of over 120 films, offering cinephiles a unique opportunity to experience world-class cinema.

The lineup includes award-winning titles like “Anora” and “The Last Showgirl” as well as classics such as “Pretty Woman”, “Karz”, and “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”. PTI KKP RB RB