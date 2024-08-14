Onir on 'My Melbourne' anthology at IFFM: One of my characters will feature in Imtiaz Ali's film

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Filmmaker Onir says working on the anthology "My Melbourne", which opens the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on Thursday, was a unique experience as it was the first time he collaborated with other directors on a project.

"My Melbourne" is an India-Australian collaboration, supported by the Victorian government's screen agency Vic Screen and Screen Australia.

The director will present his short "Nandini" as part of the anthology alongside segments by Kabir Khan ("Setara"), Imtiaz Ali ("Jules"), and Rima Das ("Emma").

"I have never worked on an anthology with other filmmakers and it was a unique experience. It was not only a project with other Indian filmmakers but also with mentee directors. Each of us had an Australian mentee co-director. My mentee is an Australian of Chinese origin.

"Rima and I were from the non-mainstream background, and Kabir and Imtiaz from the mainstream space. So, it's different cultures, sensibilities coming together for a project which I think is challenging but also exciting," Onir told PTI.

The National Award winner, known for "My Brother Nikhil", "Bas Ek Pal", "I Am" and "Sorry Bhai!", said while all the filmmakers represent different spaces in cinema, segments in "My Melbourne" will overlap.

"Someone like Kabir is doing a film about the Afghan girl who escaped from her country to come to Melbourne. He also has that side to himself. Imtiaz has 'Jules', even though that is not a typical Bollywood film. It's more than that.

"They are from a very mainstream space but at the same time they have sensibilities which span across genres... One of my characters will be there in Imtiaz's film. So, there are overlaps also," he said.

All the shorts in the anthology are set in Australia and mounted by an entirely Australian cast and crew with the story developed there, added Onir.

"We also shared the crew. We had the same sound designer, cameraperson, and other assistants. Apart from that the whole subject of 'My Melbourne', which is about identity, belonging, celebrating inclusion, and diversity, from a migrant point of view is also what binds the films together." "Nandini", Onir's short from "My Melbourne", was developed from a story that came to him from an Indian-Australian girl called Gregory. It's a film about acceptance, belonging, and loss, said the director, also an LGBTQIA+ activist.

"It's about migrating to a different country from a place of origin where we were still criminalised by law to a place where you are no longer a criminal. You are living in a much more equal society. It's also a story about a father reaching out and making amends with his son whom he pushed away when he had come out." At IFFM, the filmmaker will also unveil his short film production called "Kaagazi Naav", shot in Kashmir on smartphones by local students in Kashmiri language.

His film "Pine Cone" is up for certification at the Central Board of Film Certification.

Onir will start shooting for "We Are", which is a sequel to his National Award-winning "I Am" (2010).

