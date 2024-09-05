'Only Murders in the Building' to return for season five on Hulu

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (PTI) Hit crime comedy series "Only Murders in the Building" has been renewed for a fifth season by American streaming service Hulu.

The renewal came a week after the premiere of season four of the show, starring Steven Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in lead roles, reported Variety.

The series follows Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), three neighbours in a New York City apartment called the Arconia, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

In season four, which premiered on August 27,the show travels from New York City to Los Angeles, where the trio wrestle with untimely demise of Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

"Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, the trio’s investigation takes them cross country where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As the amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents," read the season four description.

"Only Murders in the Building" is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television. PTI RB RB