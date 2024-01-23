'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' lead 2024 Oscars race

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Christopher Nolan's summer blockbuster "Oppenheimer" emerged as the top contender at the 96th Academy Award nominations where it is closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" and another much-buzzed title of 2023, Martin Scorsese-directed "Killers of the Flower Moon".

"Oppenheimer", an ambitious biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atom bomb, earned 13 nods, including top categories of best picture, director for Nolan and actor for Cillian Murphy.

"Poor Things", which entered the race later, was the second favourite film for Academy voters who gave the wacky comedy a lot of love by nominating it in 11 categories, while Scorsese's relook at one of the bloodiest chapters in American history, "Killers..." followed with 10 nods. Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie", another summer mega hit that released with "Oppenheimer" and sparked the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon amongst fans, earned eight nominations, including a best picture and a twin nod in original song category.

Other than than these four films, the best picture list also includes "American Fiction", "Anatomy of a Fall", "The Holdovers", "Maestro", "Past Lives" and "Zone of Interest", showcasing Academy's attempt to balance the big movies with intimate independent films this year.

The directing list has giants like Scorsese, Nolan as top contenders. The other nominees are: Lanthimos, Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall" and Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest".

Murphy is believed to be the frontrunner for the actor in a leading role Oscar but he will have to fight it out with Bradley Cooper ("Maestro"), Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers"), Colman Domingo ("Rustin") and Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction"). Leonardo DiCaprio was a clear omission in the list.

Lily Gladstone's standout performance in "Killers..." rightfully earned her a nod in the actress in a leading role category alongside equally talented performers in Emma Stone for "Poor Things", Annette Bening for "Nyad", Carey Mulligan for "Maestro" and Sandra Huller for "Anatomy of a Fall".

It's Robert versus Robert in the supporting actor category with Robert De Niro ("Killers..."), and Robert Downey Jr for "Oppenheimer" battling it out alongside other contestants like Sterling K Brown for "American Fiction", Mark Ruffalo for "Poor Things" and Ryan Gosling for "Barbie".

Actresses in supporting roles are Emily Blunt for "Oppenheimer", America Ferrera for "Barbie", Jodie Foster for "Nyad", Danielle Brooks "The Color Purple" and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for "The Holdovers".

Though India's official entry "2018" is out of the international feature film race, "To Kill a Tiger", set in a small Indian village, secured a nomination in documentary feature category at the 2024 Academy Awards.

It is directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto. The documentary is nominated alongside "Bobi Wine: The People's President", "The Eternal Memory", "Four Daughters", and "20 Days in Mariupol".

"Past Lives", one of the most loved films of 2023, directed by debutante Celine Song, not only earned a nomination in best picture category but also one in the original screenplay category. This segment also featured "Anatomy of a Fall", "The Holdovers", "Maestro" and "May December".

"Barbie" is competing in the adapted screenplay category alongside "American Fiction", "Oppenheimer", "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest". The nominees in the international feature category are “Io Capitano” (Italy), “Perfect Days” (Japan), “Society of the Snow” (Spain), “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany) and “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom). The nominations were also announced in animated feature and short categories, song, score, production design, visual effects, cinematography, film editing, production design, makeup and hairstyling, costume design, sound, documentary short film and live action short film.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. He has hosted the ceremony four times.