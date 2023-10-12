Oppn questions Goa entertainment body's plan to acquire private land for film city, suggests use of govt-owned plots

Panaji, Oct 12 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Goa on Thursday questioned the need to acquire 250 acres of land from private parties for the proposed film city project, saying several government-acquired plots are already available and can be used for the purpose.

Advertisment

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Yuri Alemao made this suggestion.

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), a state-run body, is looking for 250 acres of land to set up the film city in the coastal state. It has invited private parties with clear land titles to approach it for the same. An advertisement was published in local newspapers on Wednesday, in which the ESG sought the land from private parties.

Taking social media platform 'X', Alemao alleged, "@IFFIGoa converted into International Fraud Festival of India by @esg_goa. Now, Extravagant Society of Goa invites bids for 250 acres on land to setup Film City. When Treasury of @BJP4Goa Government is empty, Why not use Land earlier allotted to SEZs, Nylon-66 or Land at Betul?" The ESG hosts the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) annually in Goa. It is also the nodal agency for all permissions for film shootings in the state In the past, the state government had acquired land for setting up a special economic zone near Vasco town in South Goa and another plot at Keri village near Ponda town, where a controversial project was planned. However, both the projects were scrapped.

Advertisment

The government had also acquired another plot at Betul in South Goa. A Defence Expo was held there in 2017.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa, in whose constituency Betul lies, told PTI that if the film city was set up in Betul, he would welcome it.

"The government is welcome to set up the film city on the Betul plateau," he said.

According to sources, the concept of film city was introduced by former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar.

An ESG official said the proposal for setting up the film city is at a primary stage and they are looking for a space for it in the state. PTI RPS NP