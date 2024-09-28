Opposition's claims on 'Dharmaveer...' sequel content based on hearsay: Pravin Tarde

Pune, Sep 28 (PTI) Pravin Tarde, the director of the Marathi sequel on the life of Shiv Sena leader late Anand Dighe, and its lead actor on Saturday dismissed allegations that the movie was aimed at setting the agenda for the upcoming assembly polls.

Dighe, a charismatic leader from Thane, was the political mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The movie- 'Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2' is receiving a positive response, not only in Maharashtra but also outside the state and even in countries like Australia and England," said Prasad Oak, who portrayed Anand Dighe, in the film.

He was speaking with reporters after attending the screening of the movie organised by Shiv Sena's Pune unit president Pramod Bhangire.

Oak denied allegations that the movie's release was timed to set a poll agenda.

"No one asked a question when film producers consciously postponed its release from August 9 to date due to flood situations in parts of Maharashtra," he said.

Tarde advised critics to watch the movie instead of talking in thin air.

"Did they watch the movie? Their doubts will melt away if they watch this film. This movie is a story of Bal Thackeray's Hindutva and the Hindutva of Dighe saheb," Tarde said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare claimed the makers of the movie have not done justice to the characters.

"It seems Andhare has not watched the movie and whatever she had said, it was hearsay. If (she) sees the movie and listens to dialogues in scenes; she will realise that personal names are not mentioned. Nobody's name is mentioned," claimed Tarde.

"Dharmaveer....." delves deeper into Anand Dighe's life, offering a compelling perspective on the intersection of contemporary politics and historical narratives. The movie was released on Friday. PTI SPK NSK