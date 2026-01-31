'Orange Is the New Black' actor Samira Wiley announces divorce from Lauren Morelli

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (PTI) Actor Samira Wiley, known for her role of Poussey Washington in the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black", has announced her divorce from writer Lauren Morelli after nine years of togetherness.

Wiley and Washington got married in March 2017 in Palm Springs, California. They have a daughter, George Elizabeth, who was born in April 2021.

The actor said, despite the divorce, the couple will "commit to co-parenting". "After nine years together, we have decided to end our marriage; however, our lifelong commitment to co-parenting will forever remain," she said in a statement to entertainment magazine OUT.

Morelli, known for writing the "Orange Is the New Black" series, was previously married to film producer Stephen Basilone. The couple got married in 2012 but announced their divorce in 2014.

Wiley and Morelli met on the sets of "Orange Is the New Black" and started dating. Morelli had earlier spoken about how she realised she was gay while making the series, which was followed by her divorce from Basilone. PTI ATR ATR ATR