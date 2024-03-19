Original 'The Crow' director disappointment over remake, says 1994 film is Brandon Lee's Legacy

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Alex Proyas, who made the original version of the upcoming remake "The Crow", says he is not in favour of the film's remake.

The new adaptation, set to be released in June, is directed by Rupert Sanders and will feature Bill Skarsgard in the titular role.

Proyas said the 1994 original movie was a testament to the "legacy" of lead star Brandon Lee, who died when a gun malfunctioned during production, and it should remain like that.

"I really don't get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers' work. And I'm certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film.

"So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan's response speaks volumes. 'The Crow' is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That's how it should remain," the filmmaker wrote in a Facebook post.

"The Crow" by Sanders, a new take on James O'Barr's original graphic novel, also stars FKA Twigs, Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn and Jordan Bolger. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS