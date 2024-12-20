Oscar Isaac, Ana de Armas to star in Apple TV+ series 'Bananas'

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas are set to headline a new drama series from streaming service Apple TV+.

Filmmaker David O Russell, known for films "Three Kings", "The Fighter", "Silver Linings Playbook" and "American Hustle", will direct the series, which has been tentatively titled "Bananas".

The show is created, written and executive produced by Carolina Paiz, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The working title of the series alludes to "banana republics", a term commonly used to describe politically and economically unstable nations, particularly in regions like Central America, sources told the news outlet.

Isaac will executive produce "Bananas" through MadGene Media alongside Gena Konstantinakos.

"Bananas" would mark de Armas’ English-language series debut. She will be next seen in "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina" as well as "Eden", co-starring Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law and Daniel Bruhl.

Isaac has appeared in shows such as Marvel’s "Moon Knight" and HBO’s "Scenes From a Marriage". His upcoming projects include Julian Schnabel’s "Hand of Dante" and Guillermo del Toro’s "Frankenstein". PTI RB RB