Oscar-shortlisted films 'Universal Language', 'Hollywoodgate' to headline Red Lorry Film Festival

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Red Lorry Film Festival is set to screen Academy Award hopefuls "Universal Language" and "Hollywoodgate" at its upcoming second edition, set to be held between March 21 and March 23 in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Curated by BookMyShow, the line-up promises an exploration of world cinema offering over 120 titles, including critically-acclaimed films across languages, genres, and cultures up for the showcase.

"Universal Language", Canada's official entry to Oscars 2025 in the best international film category, and "Hollywoodgate", shortlisted in the best documentary feature film segment, are leading the pack at the film gala.

While "Universal Language" is billed as an absurdist comedy-drama film set in a mysterious and surreal interzone somewhere between Tehran and Winnipeg, "Hollywoodgate" provides an intense and on-the-ground look at post-2021 Taliban-ruled Kabul.

English rom-com drama "This Time Next Year"; "To Die Alone", a powerful LGBTQ+ story of love and isolation; documentary "999: The Forgotten Girls", "I'm Nevenka", a drama-based on real-life events; psychological horror film "Mom", "When The Light Breaks", the opening film for the Un Certain Regard selection of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival; and "Filmlovers!", a French autofiction essay film are also part of the line-up of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said the success of the inaugural Red Lorry Film Festival has reinforced our belief in the growing demand for world cinema among Indian audiences.

"For our second edition, we've curated a powerful lineup of films that push the boundaries of storytelling, exploring themes of love, loss, identity and survival," Saksena said in a statement.

In the coming year, the film gala is also headed to Hyderabad for Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse.

"As we expand to Hyderabad and continue to receive love in Mumbai, our goal is to create unforgettable cinematic experiences that showcase the transformative power of storytelling. We remain committed to connecting audiences with the magic of cinema in its most impactful form," added Saksena.

Cinephiles can purchase their passes exclusively on BookMyShow, starting at just Rs 750.